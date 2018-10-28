Bruins' Jeremy Lauzon: Sent back to AHL
Lauzon was assigned to AHL Providence on Sunday, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
Lauzon played in two games after he was an emergency recall, and he dished out three hits and blocked a shot while averaging 12:12 per contest. His assignment is a good sign for Torey Krug (ankle) returning.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.