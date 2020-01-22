Lauzon was returned to AHL Providence on Wednesday, freelance hockey writer Mark Divver reports.

Lauzon saw action in two games since being called up Jan. 21, in which he recorded one goal, four shots and five hits while averaging 15:39 of ice time. The Bruins won't play again until Jan. 31 versus the Jets, so this move will allow the blueliner to suit up for Providence during the All-Star break and bye week. Once Boston returns to practice, it will likely come down to either Lauzon or Steve Kampfer for a spot on the 23-man roster.