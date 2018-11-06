Lauzon was reassigned to the minors Tuesday, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Lauzon's demotion could be temporary as the Bruins aren't in action until Thursday versus Vancouver -- though it could also be an indication Charlie McAvoy (upper body) or Urho Vaakanainen (concussion) is ready to return to the lineup. In his four appearances for Boston, the 21-year-old Lauzon averaged a mere 12:01 of ice time and registered two PIM, four hits and one block.