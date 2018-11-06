Bruins' Jeremy Lauzon: Sent down to AHL Providence
Lauzon was reassigned to the minors Tuesday, Joe Haggerty of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Lauzon's demotion could be temporary as the Bruins aren't in action until Thursday versus Vancouver -- though it could also be an indication Charlie McAvoy (upper body) or Urho Vaakanainen (concussion) is ready to return to the lineup. In his four appearances for Boston, the 21-year-old Lauzon averaged a mere 12:01 of ice time and registered two PIM, four hits and one block.
