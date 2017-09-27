Bruins' Jeremy Lauzon: Sent to AHL
The Bruins have assigned Lauzon to AHL Providence, CSN New England reports.
Lauzon heads to the AHL after a solid training camp to embark on his first pro season. The 20-year-old recorded five goals and 28 points in 39 games last season with Rouyn-Noranda of the QMJHL. He'll need some seasoning before he makes a run at a regular gig with the big club, but down the road Lauzon's all-around game could lead to a top-four role on the B's blue line.
