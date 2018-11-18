Lauzon skated 23:29 on the top pairing and saved a goal in the final minute during a 2-1 win over the Coyotes on Saturday.

Lauzon has performed great in his two games on the top pairing, and nothing showed that more than his play during the final minute and a half of the game. The Bruins were on the penalty kill when a shot off of Jaroslav Halak landed dead in the crease. Lauzon drove and swatted the puck away allowing Brad Marchand to clear the puck away and seal the win. Although the Bruins would love for any of their six injured defensemen to come back, Lauzon has proved his worth in the majors.