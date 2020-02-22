Bruins' Jeremy Lauzon: Uncertain for Saturday's game
Lauzon (foot) is a game-time call for Saturday's matchup against Vancouver, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.
Lauzon blocked a shot with his foot during Friday's win over the Flames, and he may not be ready in time to face a second straight Pacific Division opponent. The 22-year-old's status will likely come down to warmups, which commence at 9:30 p.m. ET. John Moore will enter the lineup if Lauzon can't go.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.