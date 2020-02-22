Lauzon (foot) is a game-time call for Saturday's matchup against Vancouver, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Lauzon blocked a shot with his foot during Friday's win over the Flames, and he may not be ready in time to face a second straight Pacific Division opponent. The 22-year-old's status will likely come down to warmups, which commence at 9:30 p.m. ET. John Moore will enter the lineup if Lauzon can't go.