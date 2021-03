Lauzon (hand) won't be in the lineup Thursday versus the Islanders, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Lauzon has missed over a month as he recovers from a broken hand suffered Feb. 21 versus the Flyers. The 23-year-old blueliner began skating recently, but his return is not imminent. Lauzon will need to be activated from injured reserve prior to rejoining the lineup.