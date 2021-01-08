Lauzon has been skating with Charlie McAvoy on the Bruins' top defense pairing in training camp, Eric Russo of the team's official site reports.

With Zdeno Chara now in Washington, added opportunities are available this season for the 6-foot-1, 204-pound Lauzon, whose gritty style of play could provide a nice complement to McAvoy's puck-possession game. In 35 games at the NHL level to date, the 23-year-old Lauzon has recorded two goals and three points to go along with 31 PIM. Even in an expanded role, Lauzon's fantasy impact figures to be modest, but it does at least look like this is the year that the 2015 second-rounder cements his status as a regular with the big club.