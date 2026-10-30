Swayman stopped 14 of 18 shots in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Blues.

Swayman endured a difficult night, finishing with a .778 save percentage as St. Louis capitalized on its limited scoring opportunities. The Bruins generated considerably more shots than their opponents, but the veteran netminder couldn't provide the stability needed to keep them competitive. Swayman's established starting role should continue providing fantasy opportunities, although performances like this can significantly damage his ratios. The 27-year-old goaltender has lost three of his last four appearances, going 1-2-1 with a 3.23 GAA and an .870 save percentage in that span.