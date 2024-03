Swayman stopped 32 of Toronto's 33 shots in Monday's 4-1 win.

Swayman has faced an average of 39.2 shots per game over his last five starts. The increased pressure had led to some shaky play from Swayman, who has given up 16 goals in that span despite winning four of those games. He's been above a .900 save percentage and below .900 on alternate games over the last eight games. Still, he showed Monday that he's capable of putting in a game-stealing performance on any given night.