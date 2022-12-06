Swayman stopped 21 of 24 shots in Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to Vegas.

Swayman struggled early in Monday's contest, allowing a pair of goals early in the first period and another early in the second. However, he'd settle in as the Bruins would score three unanswered tallies to force overtime. Swayman would stop the first four Vegas skaters in the shootout before Reilly Smith eventually broke through to end it. Monday's start was the fourth in five games for Swayman as he's been starting to reclaim starting duties from Linus Ullmark. The 23-year-old netminder is now 5-2-1 with a .899 save percentage on the season.