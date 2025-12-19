Swayman stopped 22 of 25 shots on net in Thursday's 3-1 loss to the Oilers.

Swayman allowed a goal in each period Thursday, including one at both a man advantage and disadvantage. After Thursday's loss, the 27-year-old goalie now has a 14-9-0 record with a 2.76 GAA and a .908 save percentage through 23 appearances this season. Despite the loss, Swayman's value in fantasy doesn't falter from being one of the best options between the pipes, as he hasn't lost back-to-back games since mid-October. He has a strong chance to post a new career high in wins if he can surpass the 22 he had through 58 appearances a year ago. Swayman's next chance to bounce back is Saturday against the new-look Canucks.