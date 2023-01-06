Swayman allowed two goals on 29 shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Swayman had lost his last two starts in overtime, allowing six goals in that span. The 24-year-old bounced back Thursday, with the Bruins' offense pulling away for the win in the third period. He's up to 8-3-3 with a 2.63 GAA and a .900 save percentage through 15 appearances. While Swayman's numbers are noticeably worse than Linus Ullmark, the Bruins continue to alternate starts between the two goalies. With a weekend back-to-back in San Jose and Anaheim, both netminders should have a favorable matchup for their next starts.