Swayman stopped 31 shots in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Both Columbus goals were scored on the power play, but Swayman stood tall at even strength. The victory was his first in December, while the 31 saves were a season high for the 24-year-old. Swayman will take a 2.72 GAA and .895 save percentage into his next outing.