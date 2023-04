Swayman (illness) will dress as Linus Ullmark's backup Monday against the Panthers, Matt Porter of The Boston Globe reports.

Swayman was considered a game-time decision due to his illness but he's healthy enough to suit up on the bench. The Bruins will turn to Ullmark to begin their postseason run. Swayman finished the regular season with a strong 2.27 GAA and .920 save percentage through 37 games.