Swayman stopped 19 of 23 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Panthers.

Swayman opened the season with back-to-back wins while stopping 56 of the 58 shots he faced in that span, but the wheels have fallen off quickly. This loss to the Panthers means Swayman is now riding a three-game losing skid, a stretch where he's posted a 4.38 GAA and a subpar .866 save percentage. His next chance to turn things around will come Thursday at home against the Ducks, although it's unclear if either Swayman or Joonas Korpisalo will get the starting nod.