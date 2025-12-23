Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Between pipes against Habs
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Swayman will tend the twine at home versus the Habs on Tuesday, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.
Swayman will make his sixth straight appearance in the crease, having gone 1-2-1 with a 3.27 GAA in his last five outings. Through 25 games this season, the 27-year-old netminder is 14-9-1 with a .906 save percentage. Looking ahead to the rest of the year, Swayman should be capable of reaching the 20-win threshold for the fifth straight year and could reach the 30-win mark for the first time in his career.
More News
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Sees action in relief Sunday•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Loses in shootout•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Gets starting nod Saturday•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Allows three goals Thursday•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Defending home crease Thursday•
-
Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Sharp in Tuesday's win•