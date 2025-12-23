Swayman will tend the twine at home versus the Habs on Tuesday, Scott McLaughlin of WEEI reports.

Swayman will make his sixth straight appearance in the crease, having gone 1-2-1 with a 3.27 GAA in his last five outings. Through 25 games this season, the 27-year-old netminder is 14-9-1 with a .906 save percentage. Looking ahead to the rest of the year, Swayman should be capable of reaching the 20-win threshold for the fifth straight year and could reach the 30-win mark for the first time in his career.