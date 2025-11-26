Swayman will tend the twine on the road versus the Islanders on Wednesday, Conor Ryan of The Boston Globe reports.

Swayman will be making his third consecutive appearance in the crease for the first time this year, having played just about two out of every three games to open the year. The change is likely related to an upcoming back-to-back versus the Rangers and Red Wings on Friday and Saturday, respectively. Look for Swayman to split those contests with Joonas Korpisalo.