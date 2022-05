Swayman will get the start Saturday for Game 7 in Carolina, per Kevin Paul Dumont of The Boston Globe

Swayman is 3-1 with a .913 save percentage since taking over for Linus Ullmark in the series. The 23-year-old netminder was sharp in Game 6, stopping 23 of 25 shots to earn the victory. The Bruins will look for another strong performance from Swayman as they head to Carolina for a win-or-go-home game.