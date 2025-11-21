Swayman will defend the road crease against Los Angeles on Friday.

Swayman's four-game win streak came to an end Monday against the Hurricanes, but he's still been effective in recent weeks, going 5-1-0 with a 2.47 GAA and .920 save percentage over six appearances in November. He'll have a relatively favorable matchup against the Kings, who are averaging 2.76 goals per game this season, which is tied for the seventh-worst mark in the league.