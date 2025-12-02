Swayman will occupy the road crease Tuesday against the Red Wings.

Swayman has won back-to-back outings and three of his past four, posting a 1.46 GAA and a spectacular .955 save percentage during that span. The Alaska native has allowed two goals or less in five of his last six appearances, and he'll go up against a Detroit club that is tied for 22nd in the league with 2.88 goals per game in 2025-26. Swayman owns a 7-4-0 record, .911 save percentage and 2.20 GAA over 11 career matchups against the Red Wings.