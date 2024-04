Swayman will guard the cage at home versus Carolina on Tuesday.

Swayman is riding a three-game winning streak during which he posted a 1.95 GAA and .914 save percentage. The 25-year-old backstop should continue to split the starts with Linus Ullmark the rest of the way, though it seems unlikely the divided workload will continue into the postseason. As such, Swayman will no doubt be hoping to secure his place as the Game 1 starter.