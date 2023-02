Swayman will be in the home crease versus Washington on Saturday, Fluto Shinzawa of The Athletic reports.

Swayman is 12-3-4 with a 2.34 GAA and .914 save percentage this season as he has provided the Bruins with outstanding goaltending as their No. 2 netminder. He will face Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals, who are 17th in NHL scoring, averaging 3.11 goals per game.