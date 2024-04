Swayman will tend the twine on the road against Washington on Monday, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.

Swayman will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing loss to the Hurricanes last time out in which he gave up four goals on 26 shots in a losing effort. Given the Bruins' rotation and the back-to-back schedule, Linus Ullmark figures to get the nod in Tuesday's home game versus Ottawa.