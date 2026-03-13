Swayman stopped 24 shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to San Jose.

The Bruins' offense couldn't seem to solve Alex Nedeljkovic in the other crease, and Swayman found himself staring at a 4-0 deficit midway through the third period before his teammates finally got on the board. It was only Swayman's second regulation loss in his last nine outings, a stretch in which he's gone 6-2-1 with a 2.44 GAA and .914 save percentage.