Swayman stopped 23 shots in a 3-0 shutout win over the Blackhawks on Tuesday.

While Chicago wasn't able to generate much offensively, Swayman was sharp when called upon as he picked up his third win and first shutout of the season. It's been an excellent start to the campaign for the 24-year-old netminder, who's posted a .957 save percentage through his first three contests. Swayman will likely continue to alternate starts with Linus Ullmark, which would line him up to make his next start at home Saturday against the Red Wings.