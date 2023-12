Swayman turned aside all 26 shots he faced in Thursday's 3-0 win over San Jose.

The 25-year-old netminder got the perfect opponent to rebound against after he got the hook in his last start, and Swayman cruised to his second shutout of the season. His numbers took a step back in November, but he still posted a 4-1-2 record with a 2.66 GAA and .917 save percentage through eight appearances on the month as Boston maintains its timeshare in the crease between Swayman and Linus Ullmark,