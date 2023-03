Swayman stopped 36 shots in Thursday's 3-0 win over the Jets.

Swayman stopped his losing streak at two games with an excellent performance Thursday, turning aside 36 shots en route to his third shutout of the season. The 24-year-old netminder improves to 17-6-4 with a .917 save percentage on the year. Swayman will continue to split starts with Linus Ullmark as the Bruins look to keep both goaltenders fresh for the postseason.