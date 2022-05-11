Swayman allowed four goals on 37 shots in Tuesday's 5-1 Game 5 loss to the Hurricanes. Carolina's fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Swyman helped sway momentum in the Bruins' direction when he was inserted into the crease for Games 3 and 4 in Boston, but he met the same fate as Linus Ullmark on the road. After Ullmark gave up four goals apiece in Games 1 and 2, Swayman followed suit in the Game 5 loss. Boston will likely stick with the 23-year-old Swayman in net for a must-win Game 6 given his 2-0 home record, though official confirmation should come down sometime before puck drop Thursday evening.