Swayman stopped 25 of 29 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Flames.

The Bruins were flat as a team coming out of the All-Star break, and two of the goals Swayman allowed came on power plays while the other two were the product of defensive breakdowns in the Boston zone. The 25-year-old netminder saw his five-game win streak come to an end, while this was the first time in over a month he'd allowed more than three goals. Over that stretch, Swayman has gone 5-1-3 in nine starts with a 2.21 GAA and .923 save percentage.