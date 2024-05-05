Swayman stopped 30 of 31 shots in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Maple Leafs in Game 7.

Swayman was in net for all four of the Bruins' first-round wins, and he allowed a total of just nine goals over his six appearances versus Toronto. He battled Ilya Samsonov for nearly 50 minutes before William Nylander and Hampus Lindholm exchanged goals midway through the third period. Swayman didn't have to keep it tied for long in overtime, as David Pastrnak tucked home the game-winner 1:54 into the extra session. Swayman has likely earned the opportunity to be the starter in the second round versus the Panthers, who boast an intimidating offense that may make it difficult for the 25-year-old to replicate his first-round results.