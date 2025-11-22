Swayman stopped 31 of 32 shots in Friday's 2-1 overtime win over the Kings.

Neither team scored until the third period, and Swayman can't be faulted for yielding a shorthanded tally to Joel Armia. That was the only mistake for Swayman and the Bruins, and Morgan Geekie's two goals lifted them to the win. This was Swayman's sixth win in his last seven outings and one of his best performances of the season. He's now 9-5-0 with a 2.84 GAA and a .907 save percentage over 14 appearances. The 26-year-old has been starting two of every three games, and if that trend continues, he'll face the Sharks on Sunday before Joonas Korpisalo closes out the road trip versus the Islanders on Wednesday.