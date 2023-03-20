Swayman turned aside all 26 shots he faced in Sunday's 7-0 win over the Sabres.

Patrice Bergeron scored just 15 seconds into the game to set the tone, but Swayman was also sharp in his own crease in the rout. It's the second straight shutout and the fourth of the season for the 24-year-old netminder, who has gone 6-3-0 since the All-Star break with a 1.91 GAA and .933 save percentage. Were it not for the fact Linus Ullmark was headed for a Vezina Trophy, Swayman would be seeing a lot more action, but the Bruins seem quite content to leave the two in a timeshare to close out the regular season.