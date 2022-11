Bruins coach Jim Montgomery believes Swayman (lower body) is "ahead of schedule," Conor Ryan of MassLive.com reports.

Swayman might be available as early as Thursday against Philadelphia, but that's not set in stone yet. When he is healthy, Keith Kinkaid will likely be sent to the AHL while Swayman will slot into No. 2 on the Bruins' goalie depth chart behind Linus Ullmark.