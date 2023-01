Swayman turned aside all 29 shots he faced in Monday's 6-0 win over the Flyers.

The 24-year-old got more than enough support from his teammates on the afternoon, but Swayman was also ready for everything Philly fired his way. It's the 10th win and the first shutout of the season for the netminder, who hadn't blanked the opposition since Feb. 28 of last year. Through 17 appearances in 2022-23, Swayman boasts a 2.35 GAA and .912 save percentage.