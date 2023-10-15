Swayman turned aside 33 shots in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

After Linus Ullmark looked sharp in Boston's opener, Swayman got his turn and was just as impressive, with only Colton Sissons getting a puck past him on the night -- although the Nashville checking forward did it twice, the second coming on a tipped point shot. Swayman saw action in 37 games last season compared to Ullmark's 49, but if the senior netminder regresses at all from his Vezina Trophy form of 2022-23, the workload split could be closer to 50/50 this time around.