Swayman stopped 24 of 25 shots in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Swayman followed up his Thursday shutout over the Sharks with another solid start. A late second-period tally from Boone Jenner put the Blue Jackets on the board first, but a natural hat trick from Brad Marchand gave Swayman plenty of support for the win, his second in a row and sixth in his last 10 outings. The 25-year-old netminder is up to 9-1-2 with a 2.08 GAA and a .932 save percentage. Swayman continues to more or less alternate turns in goal with Linus Ullmark, though the former has performed better and would be the most likely to snag consecutive starts on occasion.