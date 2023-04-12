Swayman turned aside all six shots in he faced after replacing Linus Ullmark (undisclosed) midway through the third period of Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Ullmark's removal is thought to be precautionary, but Swayman will still likely get the nod in Boston's final game of the season Thursday in Montreal. The 24-year-old has had a brilliant campaign even if he has been overshadowed by Ullmark, and since the beginning of March, Swayman's posted a 1.96 GAA and .934 save percentage to go along with an 8-2-0 record.