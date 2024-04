Swayman stopped 22 shots in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Hurricanes.

The 25-year-old netminder held Carolina off the board in the first period, but things began to unravel for Boston after Andrei Svechnikov scored a Michigan goal midway through the second frame. Swayman is stumbling to the finish line on the regular season -- he's given up at least three goals in five of his last seven starts, going 4-3-0 with a 3.12 GAA and .874 save percentage over that stretch.