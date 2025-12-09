default-cbs-image
Swayman will defend the road cage Tuesday versus St. Louis, per Belle Fraser of the Bruins' official site.

Swayman has good results since the beginning of November, registering a 9-3-0 record, 2.26 GAA and .928 save percentage over 12 appearances. The Alaska native has surrendered two goals or less in five of his last six appearances, and he's coming off a 29-save performance in Saturday's 4-1 victory over New Jersey. Swayman has never lost in St. Louis during his career (3-0-0).

