Swayman was elevated to the active roster and will start Sunday's road game against Pittsburgh.

Swayman continues to keep his name in the goaltending mix in Boston, an impressive feat considering Jaroslav Halak returned to the roster Friday. Swayman's strong play has been the reason, as he's gone 5-1-0 along with a 1.65 GAA and .943 save percentage in six appearances this season. The rookie will face a tough Penguins offense, as they rank third in the league in goals per contest this campaign (3.44).