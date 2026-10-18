Swayman stopped 25 of 26 shots in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Swayman is giving up next to nothing most of the time. He backstopped the Bruins to a fifth straight win, and he did so while working the second half of a back-to-back. On the year, the 27-year-old netminder has a 6-1-0 record with a 1.85 GAA and a .934 save percentage over seven starts. He may not stay at that level all year, but he's knocking on the door of elite status by the most cautious of estimates. Expect Swayman between the pipes in Dallas on Tuesday in what could be a magnificent goalie duel against Jake Oettinger.