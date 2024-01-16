Swayman made 31 saves in Monday's 3-0 win over New Jersey.

Making his third straight start with Linus Ullmark (lower body) sidelined, Swayman recorded his third shutout of the season and first since he blanked the Sharks at the end of November. The 25-year-old has played well in Ullmark's absence, allowing five goals on 79 shots (.937 save percentage) while winning two of three, but the duo will resume their timeshare in the Boston crease once Ullmark is cleared to return.