Swayman could be between the pipes Saturday against Chicago, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

Swayman has not played since Nov. 1 when he suffered a lower-body injury against Pittsburgh. Swayman came on in relief against the Penguins when Linus Ullmark was pulled after giving up five goals on 23 shots. Coach Jim Montgomery said he was leaning towards starting Swayman. He is 2-1-0 with a 3.45 GAA and an .878 save percentage as Ullmark has taken over the Bruins crease as the undisputed No. 1 goaltender.