Swayman made 17 saves in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Sabres.

The rookie netminder wasn't particularly challenged on an afternoon in which Boston outshot Buffalo 43-19. Swayman is 6-2-0 to begin his NHL career with a sparkling 1.62 GAA and .942 save percentage, and with both Tuukka Rask and Jaroslav Halak headed into free agency in the offseason, the 22-year-old seems to be establishing himself as the Bruins' goalie of the future.