Swayman stopped 28 shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Red Wings.

A goal by Adam Erne late in the second period scuttled his shutout bid, but the win never seemed in jeopardy for Swayman as Boston dominated play all night. It was the best performance of the season so far for the third-year netminder, but Linus Ullmark's hot start leaves Swayman in the No. 2 spot on the depth chart for now.