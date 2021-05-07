Swayman set aside all 15 shots he faced in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Rangers.

The stifling Boston defense made life easy for Swayman against a depleted Rangers team, but the rookie deserves credit for staying focused and setting aside the few shots he faced. It's been a dream start to his NHL career for Swayman, who improved to 7-2-0 with a 1.44 GAA and .946 save percentage. Tuukka Rask has earned the right to go into the postseason as Boston's No. 1 goalie, but any minor wobble from Rask could open the door for Swayman to step into the spotlight.