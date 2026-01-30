Swayman made 33 saves in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Flyers.

Boston grabbed a 3-0 lead before Philly even got on the board early in the second period, and Swayman's grip on his third straight win was never in much jeopardy. The 27-year-old netminder has put together an impressive 7-2-0 record over nine starts in January, but his 2.96 GAA and .902 save percentage indicate that success owes a great deal to the Bruins' offense.