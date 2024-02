Swayman will be in goal at home versus Dallas on Monday, Belle Fraser of The Hockey News reports.

Swayman continues to split the starts with Linus Ullmark despite the fact that Swayman is stuck in a three-game losing streak during which he registered a 3.09 GAA. Based on the rotation, Swayman figures to get the nod on the road against Calgary on Thursday in the second game of a back-to-back.