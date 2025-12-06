Swayman will protect the home net against New Jersey on Saturday, according to Belle Fraser of the Bruins' official site.

Swayman surrendered five goals on 23 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to Detroit. He has posted a record of 11-7-0 with a 2.80 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 18 appearances this season. New Jersey sits 22nd in the league with 2.89 goals per game this year.