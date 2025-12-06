Bruins' Jeremy Swayman: Defending crease Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Swayman will protect the home net against New Jersey on Saturday, according to Belle Fraser of the Bruins' official site.
Swayman surrendered five goals on 23 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 loss to Detroit. He has posted a record of 11-7-0 with a 2.80 GAA and a .910 save percentage through 18 appearances this season. New Jersey sits 22nd in the league with 2.89 goals per game this year.
